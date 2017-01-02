Watch: Guardiola responds to criticism in post-match interview

It seems like Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has had enough of the English media.

Following Man City’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, Guardiola participated in his mandatory post-match interview. However, instead of directly answering the questions, the Spaniard opted to poke fun at the English media’s criticism of him and his methods.

Based on past events, it’s no surprise that Guardiola had finally reached his boiling point. Following City’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League on Oct. 19, he was asked whether he would consider tweaking his tactics, a suggestion that he shot down vehemently.

Guardiola was again asked a similar question prior to City’s Premier League match against Watford on Dec. 14 as the Citizens had won just three of their previous nine league matches at that point. The Spanish tactician said there was “no way” he would consider changing his system.

Those press conferences, combined with Guardiola’s sarcastic responses in his latest interview, indicate that he is frustrated with the constant flip-flopping of narratives from the English press. It just appeared to reach its climax on Monday.

Man City is currently in third place, seven points adrift of Premier League leader Chelsea.