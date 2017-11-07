West Ham hires David Moyes as manager to replace Bilic

David Moyes was hired as manager of West Ham on Tuesday, securing a return to the Premier League despite tarnishing his coaching reputation with disappointing spells in charge of Manchester United and Sunderland.

Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic, who was fired on Monday, with West Ham’s board wanting a manager with proven Premier League experience as the team battles to pull clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham is in third-to-last place in the Premier League after 11 games.

The 54-year-old Moyes has taken charge of 499 games in the Premier League, most during a successful spell with Everton from 2002-13. Only Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp have managed in more.

"We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club," West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan said. "He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organization and enthusiasm."

Those were qualities he couldn’t deliver at United or Sunderland, though.

After leaving Everton, Moyes lasted only 10 months as Ferguson’s hand-picked replacement at United before getting fired.

He was fired by Spanish team Real Socieded after a year in charge before a 10-month spell at Sunderland, which he failed to keep in England’s lucrative top division. He resigned at the end of last season and was criticized for his negativity.

In the face of potential fan disgruntlement at his appointment, Moyes pointedly targeted supporters in a video message that presented him as West Ham manager.

"I’m looking forward to seeing them get right behind the team, and my team also," Moyes said. "We need their support. We need everybody with us. It’s a big job we have in hand now but I’m sure with everybody together, we can get the right results between now and the end of the season."

Moyes’ first game in charge — his 500th in the Premier League — will be against Watford after the international break.

One of his first tasks might be to get Javier Hernandez on his side. Moyes largely froze out the Mexico striker during his time at United.

Moyes must also improve West Ham’s form at the Olympic Stadium, the team’s new home since leaving Upton Park at the end of the 2015-16 season.

West Ham has lost its last two home games in embarrassing fashion, against Brighton (3-0) and Liverpool (4-1). The team has been prone to collapsing after going behind — it has already lost by at least a three-goal margin on four occasions this season — and lacked any real identity under Bilic.

West Ham did not disclose the length of Moyes’ contract.