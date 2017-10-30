Whitecaps’ Marinovic: We didn’t go out looking for a 0-0 draw

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic joined Perry Solkowski and Randip Janda on Sportsnet 650 to break down the scoreless draw against the Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the Western Conference semifinal.

“Both teams technically cancelled each other out,” Marionovic said. Seattle managed one shot on target, which was one more than Vancouver. However, Kendall Waston almost netted an own-goal. It hit the crossbar.

“It was a sense of relieve,” Marinovic admitted..