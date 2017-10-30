Whitecaps’ Marinovic: We didn’t go out looking for a 0-0 draw

Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro, left, pushes Vancouver Whitecaps' Christian Bolanos off the ball during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday October 29, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic joined Perry Solkowski and Randip Janda on Sportsnet 650 to break down the scoreless draw against the Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the Western Conference semifinal.

“Both teams technically cancelled each other out,” Marionovic said. Seattle managed one shot on target, which was one more than Vancouver. However, Kendall Waston almost netted an own-goal. It hit the crossbar.

“It was a sense of relieve,” Marinovic admitted..

Radio_Icon
Radio_Icon
On Point
Marinovic on Whitecaps scoreless draw: 'We didn't go out looking for the nil-nil'
Originally aired October 30 2017
More from Sportsnet
Whitecaps, Sounders settle for first-leg draw in conference semi
Iain MacIntyre
Mission accomplished for Whitecaps in first leg vs. Sounders
Erick Evans