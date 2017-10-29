Whitecaps, Sounders settle for first-leg draw in conference semi

VANCOUVER – The only advantage the Vancouver Whitecaps generated from “home-field advantage” Sunday was that they did not surrender an away goal.

A defensive lineup gave the Whitecaps a defensive result, a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Sounders in the opening leg of the teams’ two-game Major League Soccer Western Conference semifinal on Sunday.

The result, coming four nights after a demon-slaying 5-0 knockout-stage win against the San Jose Earthquakes at B.C. Place Stadium, was disappointing for a raucous crowd of 27,837 who witnessed a second-round playoff game in Vancouver for just the second time since the Whitecaps joined MLS in 2011.

With midfield dynamo Yordy Reyna and skillful winger Cristian Techera unable to start due to injuries – oddly, both were healthy enough to come off the substitutes’ bench — Whitecaps’ manager Carl Robinson stacked his midfield with a trio of big, physical players able to disrupt what attack the Sounders offered.

With Christian Bolanos, the only playmaking midfielder in the starting lineup, also drifting towards the centre of the park while right back Jake Nerwinski pushed up against dangerous Seattle winger Joevin Jones, Vancouver was essentially deployed in a 3-6-1 formation.

Spain won the 2010 World Cup playing a pile of midfielders, who always had the ball and could work it – in about 30 passes – into a scoring position.

Robinson’s midfield? Not so much.

The clear intent was not to attack the Sounders, but to be in a position to repel, and then hope to counter. The absence of Reyna and Techera, as well as 16-year-old sensation Alphonso Davies, greatly complicated this second part of the strategy.

The Whitecaps, however, defended well, which was the point.

Was it dull? A little.

Was it an artistic letdown from Wednesday’s thrashing of San Jose? Absolutely.

Was it effective? Yes. The Whitecaps didn’t concede any goals. Of course, they didn’t score any either.

Reyna entered the game in the 62nd minute for central midfielder Nosa Igiebor and immediately pushed up in support of lonely striker Fredy Montero. Techera replaced Bolanos in the 76th minute.

Robinson has talked about the lesson learned two years ago when the Whitecaps opened their second-round, two-game playoff against the Portland Timbers with a 0-0 draw in Oregon. That seemed like a great result until the Whitecaps came home and discovered all the pressure was on them in the second leg because any away goal by the Timbers would be devastating. Portland won the rematch 2-0.

Presumably, the Whitecaps will try to score a devastating goal Thursday in Seattle. They also will hope the Sounders will feel pressure to attack and perhaps leave themselves vulnerable on a Vancouver counter-attack that includes Reyna and Techera.

But on Sunday, the Whitecaps surrendered serve and home-field advantage to the Sounders.