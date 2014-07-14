Sportsnet’s World Cup all-star team

The votes are in! Check out Sportsnet’s 2014 FIFA World Cup all-star team:

GOALKEEPER

Manuel Neuer– The German shot stopper recorded four clean sheets and was awarded the Golden Glove trophy by FIFA as the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

DEFENDERS

Ricardo Rodriguez– Flew under the radar because he plays for Switzerland. But he was immense at the back, and proved a creative force going forward.

Mats Hummels— Matured into a reliable centre back who reads the game to great effect. He was simply outstanding for the Germans.

Ezequiel Garay— Helped quarterback an Argentine defence that conceded just one goal in the knockout stages of the competition.

Philipp Lahm— Cemented his status as one of the best defenders in the world with his consistent and stellar performances for Germany.

MIDFIELDERS

James Rodriguez— The Colombian won the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, and was easily the most exciting player to watch in Brazil.

Arjen Robben— The “Flying Dutchman” bagged three goals, and caused opposing defenders all kinds of problems with his quickness and trickery on the ball.

Toni Kroos— Scored two goals and provided the Germans with a great deal of midfield creativity in the centre of the park.

Javier Mascherano— An unsung hero for Argentina who put in brilliant defensive performances in the semifinals and final.

FORWARDS

Lionel Messi— He scored four goals (all of them in the group stage) and played a big role in helping Argentina reach its first World Cup final since 1990.

Thomas Muller— Finished second in scoring with five goals (he also collected three assists) and was a major reason why Germany won the World Cup.

Sportsnet's panel of voters: James Sharman, Sid Seixeiro, Brendan Dunlop, Gerry Dobson, John Molinaro, Thomas Dobby, Dan Riccio and Thomas Michalakos.