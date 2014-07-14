Blatter: FIFA must do better to fight racism

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — FIFA President Sepp Blatter has criticized the way discrimination incidents were dealt with at World Cup matches.

Blatter says "I am not at all happy with the way we fought against racism."

The FIFA president says he spoke with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at Sunday’s final about making the issue a priority at the 2018 World Cup there.

Blatter and Brazil state President Dilma Rousseff had said this World Cup would take a stand against discrimination.

However, reported incidents of fans chanting gay slurs, displaying far-right banners and wearing black face-up make brought no disciplinary action.

FIFA's own racism task force chairman, Jeffrey Webb, described a "disconnect" between his group and FIFA's disciplinary panel.