Twitter reaction: Germany wins World Cup

Mario Götze scored in extra time to lift Germany to a 1-0 victory over Argentina on Sunday to capture the 2014 World Cup.

The Twitter world was quick to react after Germany won its first World Cup as a united country:

https://twitter.com/DavidHasselhoff/status/488437041126842368

https://twitter.com/EmpireStateBldg/status/488438549663191041

https://twitter.com/ThaWorldCup/status/488468418967113728

Just call it an out-of-this-World Cup.