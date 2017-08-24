Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year deal at Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England — Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United on Thursday, saying he is "back to finish what I started" at the English giant.

The Swedish striker scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for United last season, but was released in the summer after sustaining a serious knee injury in April.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic has been undergoing rehabilitation at United over the summer, and convinced United to offer him a new contract.

"It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay," Ibrahimovic said. "I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready."

United manager Jose Mourinho said he had "no doubt" that Ibrahimovic "will be important in the second part of the season."

"We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery," Mourinho said, "and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us."

United signed Romelu Lukaku for 75 million pounds (then $97 million) from Everton in July as a replacement for Ibrahimovic.