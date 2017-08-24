Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year deal at Manchester United

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Swedish striker scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for United last season, but was released in the summer after sustaining a serious knee injury in April.
The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic has been undergoing rehabilitation at United over the summer, and convinced United to offer him a new contract.
"It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay," Ibrahimovic said. "I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready."