15-year-old Anisimova wins Roland Garros wild card challenge

PARIS — Amanda Anisimova has won the Roland Garros wild card challenge and will compete in the French Open in her Grand Slam main draw debut.

The 15-year-old Anisimova accumulated the most points in the wild card challenge by reaching back-to-back singles finals at USTA Pro Circuit events in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, and Dothan, Alabama.

Anisimova, of Freehold, New Jersey, will become the youngest player to compete in the main draw at Roland Garros since Alize Cornet in 2005. She was a junior finalist in last year’s French Open.

The wild card challenge consisted of results earned at clay-court events over the past month. Victoria Duval and Caroline Dolehide, the only players who could have surpassed Anisimova in the standings, lost this week in Charleston, South Carolina.

Anisimova is the fifth-ranked junior in the world. The French Open begins May 22.