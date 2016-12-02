Yannick Noah to remain France Davis Cup captain for 2017

PARIS — Yannick Noah will remain Davis Cup captain of France next season.

The French tennis federation says the 1983 French Open champion, who was appointed in September 2015, will continue in his post in 2017. France last won the Davis Cup in 2001 and finished runner-up three times since, in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

France lost in the semifinals to Croatia this year. The team will travel to Japan in 2017 in the first round.

Noah, the last Frenchman to win the French Open, was reappointed in 2015 after guiding France to Davis Cup titles in 1991 and 1996.