Alison Riske beats Kayla Day at Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alison Riske has defeated fellow American Kayla Day 7-5, 4-6, 6-0 in the first round of the Volvo Car Open.

Ranked 38th, Riske closed Monday’s victory with a dominant third set, taking advantage of three double-faults and saving two break points. Day converted just two of 13 second serves in a match that lasted 2 hours, 16 minutes on the green clay at Daniel Island.

In other first-round action, Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine defeated Russian Evgeniya Rodina 6-4, 7-5, Naomi Osaka of Japan rallied past Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, and Monica Puig of Puerto Rico walked away with a 4-6, 6-2, 4-1 victory when 20-year-old Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic retired.

Defending champion Sloane Stephens, recovering from surgery on her left foot, is serving as a correspondent for the Tennis Channel.