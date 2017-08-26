Andy Murray pulls out of U.S. Open with hip injury

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
He said he will decide in the "next couple of days" whether to put an end to his season because of the injury.
Murray’s exit from the U.S. Open is the latest in a lengthy list by top men who are missing the event because they are hurt.
Defending champion Stan Wawrinka recently had surgery on his left knee, 2016 runner-up Novak Djokovic has a bad right elbow, 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori has an injured right wrist and 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic has a problem with his left wrist.
Add in Murray, and that means five of the top 11 men in the ATP rankings will be absent when the U.S. Open starts Monday.
That leaves No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Roger Federer as the two clear favourites for the men’s trophy. They were drawn Friday into the same half of the bracket, meaning they could only meet in the semifinals in New York.