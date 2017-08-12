Denis Shapovalov makes more history, takes huge leap up ATP rankings

Denis Shapovalov spoke to the media after a win over Adrian Mannarino, just one day after taking down Rafael Nadal.

Denis Shapovalov keeps turning heads and making history at the Rogers Cup.

The 18-year-old Canadian advanced to the tournament’s semifinals beating France’s Adrian Mannarino in three sets Friday, and in doing so became the youngest man in Rogers Cup/Canadian Open history to reach the final four.

That wasn’t his only bit of history either.

His improbable run has also resulted in a massive bump up the ATP rankings.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., resident was ranked 143rd heading into the tournament, but after his Thursday upset of Rafael Nadal he was ranked 100th. Following his victory over Mannarino he will be ranked somewhere in the mid-60s.

Shapovalov is set to face fellow youngster Alexander Zverev on Saturday. The 20-year-old German is ranked eighth and seeded fourth in the tournament. He beat Norbert Gombos, Richard Gasquet, Nick Kyrgios and Kevin Anderson to reach the semifinals.

