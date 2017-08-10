Bautista Agut earns marathon win over Monfils at Rogers Cup

MONTREAL – Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain outlasted Frenchman Gael Monfils for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) victory in the third round of the men’s Rogers Cup on Thursday.

Bautista Agut, seeded 12th, fought off a match point to force a tiebreaker. A tired-looking Monfils opened the tiebreaker with a double fault and never challenged again in the mostly uneventful two hours 56 minutes match.

The unseeded Monfils played his third straight three-set match, including an upset win over fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori in the second round.

Bautista Agut advanced to a quarter-final against the winner of a match later Thursday between second-seeded Roger Federer and David Ferrer.

Diego Schwartzman won a strange one, 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 over American Jared Donaldson.

The five-foot-seven 140-pound Argentine, who saved four match points to upset third-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round, reached a quarter-final for the sixth time this year. Schwartzman’s only ATP win was on clay in Istanbul last year.