Bautista Agut earns marathon win over Monfils at Rogers Cup

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
MONTREAL – Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain outlasted Frenchman Gael Monfils for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) victory in the third round of the men’s Rogers Cup on Thursday.
Bautista Agut, seeded 12th, fought off a match point to force a tiebreaker. A tired-looking Monfils opened the tiebreaker with a double fault and never challenged again in the mostly uneventful two hours 56 minutes match.
The unseeded Monfils played his third straight three-set match, including an upset win over fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori in the second round.
Bautista Agut advanced to a quarter-final against the winner of a match later Thursday between second-seeded Roger Federer and David Ferrer.
Diego Schwartzman won a strange one, 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 over American Jared Donaldson.
The five-foot-seven 140-pound Argentine, who saved four match points to upset third-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round, reached a quarter-final for the sixth time this year. Schwartzman’s only ATP win was on clay in Istanbul last year.