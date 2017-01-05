Bautista-Agut rolls into quarterfinals at Chennai Open

CHENNAI, India — Roberto Bautista-Agut advanced to the quarterfinals at the Chennai Open by beating Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 6-3, 6-2 Thursday.

The second-seeded Argentine, a finalist in Chennai in 2013, will next face 2008 champion Mikhail Youzhny of Russia. Youzhny beat Renzo Olivo of Argentina 6-1, 7-5.