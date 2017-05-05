Bautista Agut, Zverev advance to BMW Open semifinal

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut returns a ball during the 2017 ATP Tour in Munich, Germany. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

MUNICH — Top remaining seeds Roberto Bautista Agut and Alexander Zverev won on Friday and will meet in the BMW Open semifinals.

No. 2 Bautista Agut defeated German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, and No. 3 Zverev was made to work harder to beat fellow German Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Struff ended Tommy Haas’ last run at the clay-court tournament in the second round on Wednesday. The top-seeded Gael Monfils lost to Chung Hyeon of South Korea on Thursday.

Zverev, a semifinalist last year, is the last German remaining in the Munich tournament. In the other quarterfinals, Chung was playing Martin Klizan and Argentina’s Guido Pella faced compatriot Horacio Zeballos.

