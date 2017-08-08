Bellis rallies past Goerges in first round of Rogers Cup

Catherine Bellis of the U.S. serves to Julia Goerges of Germany during their first-round match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament. (Mark Blinch/CP)

TORONTO – Catherine Bellis rallied from down a set to defeat Julia Goerges of Germany 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday in first-round action at the Rogers Cup.

The 18-year-old American won the match at Aviva Centre in one hour 53 minutes.

Bellis was able to recover from six double faults to break Goerges five times.

Goerges had six aces but managed to convert on just 3 of 9 break point opportunities.

Bellis moves on to face No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., plays No. 51 Donna Vekic of Croatia later Tuesday while Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faces Timea Babos of Hungary.

