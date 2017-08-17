This rookie year has exposed Shapovalov to some of the best players on Tour. In the off-season, he trained with Dominic Thiem, the highest-ranked player in the world under the age of 25. And at Wimbledon, he got the chance to hit with both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. The session with Djokovic came about after Laurendeau noticed Djokovic had a first-round match against Martin Klizan, also a left-hander. Laurendeau reached out to the Djokovic camp to see if a hit with Shapovalov could help their preparations, and it came together quickly. Shapovalov called it an eye-opening experience. “[Djokovic] went for a water break, and I was, like, barely catching my breath. I looked at Marty [Laurendeau] and I said, ‘I’ve got some work to do to get to this guy’s level.’”

That may be the case, but Shapovalov’s development has already impressed one of the bigger hitters on tour, at least from afar. On an off-day at Wimbledon, Milos Raonic watched Shapovalov play and noted that Canada’s two teenaged prodigies on the men’s side seem to be on the right path. (Felix Auger-Aliassime is the highest-ranked player in the world born in 2000, but is injured and won’t be able to use the Rogers Cup wild card granted to him earlier this summer.) “[Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime] are much further than I ever was at that point in my career, by far. Now it’s up to them to really make it count,” Raonic says. “Now it gets more difficult, but I think that they have it within them.”