Bouchard out of French Open after second-round loss to Sevastova

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard plays a shot against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova during their second round match of the French Open at Roland Garros, in Paris, France. Thursday, June 1, 2017. (David Vincent/AP)

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard is out of the French Open after a 6-3, 6-0 second-round loss to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova at Roland Garros on Thursday.

More to come.

