Canada opens round-robin Fed Cup play with win over Venezuela

METEPEC, Mexico — Canada defeated Venezuela 2-1 in the round-robin opener at the Fed Cup Americas Zone Group I event on Tuesday.

Charlotte Robillard-Millette of Blainville, Que., dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Adriana Perez in the opening match before Bianca Vanessa Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., pulled Canada even with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Andrea Gamiz.

Andreescu and Robillard-Millette teamed up to beat Gamiz and Perez 6-3, 6-1 in the decisive doubles match.

Canada will play Bolivia on Wednesday.

The winner of the nine-team event will advance to the World Group II playoffs in April.

Canada lost in the first round of World Group II play against Belarus last year and then fell to Slovakia in a World Group II playoff.