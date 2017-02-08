Canada sweeps Bolivia for victory at Fed Cup

METEPEC, Mexico – Canada’s Katherine Sebov won her debut singles match at the Fed Cup on Wednesday to help her team to a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in Americas Zone Group I play.

Sebov, from Toronto, defeated Maria-Fernanda Alvarez-Teran 6-3, 6-2 and Bianca Vanessa Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Noelia Zeballos.

Canada completed the sweep when Charlotte Robillard-Millette of Blainville, Que., teamed with Sebov for a 6-2, 6-1 win over Hortencia Birnbaumer and Paola Cortez Vargas.

Canada opened the competition with a 2-1 win over Venezuela on Tuesday. Canada will face Paraguay on Thursday with first place in Pool A on the line.

The winner of the tie will advance to Saturday's final for the chance to qualify for the World Group II playoffs in April.

More from Sportsnet
Milos Raonic in Players' Tribune: 'I am at a crossroads in my career'
Mike Johnston
Denis Shapovalov fined, apologizes for 'inexcusable' behaviour
Daniel Goffenberg