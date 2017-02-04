Canada trails Britain in Davis Cup tie following doubles loss

OTTAWA – Britain took a 2-1 lead over Canada in the best-of-five Davis Cup World Group tie on Saturday as Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot defeated Toronto’s Daniel Nestor and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Canada will need a singles victory from Pospisil against Daniel Evans on Sunday afternoon to stay in the tie. Richmond Hill, Ont., teen Denis Shapovalov would play Kyle Edmund later Sunday if a fifth and deciding match is needed.

Saturday’s doubles match held added significance for Nestor, who was playing his 50th Davis Cup tie. The 44-year-old made his Davis Cup singles debut 25 years ago.

The day was evenly matched with three of the four sets going to tie-breakers. Britain won just two of its 10 break points throughout the match while Canada won 1 of 2.

Pospisil's left knee seemed to bother him as he had some struggles with his serve in the sixth game of the fourth set. Pospisil's knee flared up Friday during his singles win over Edmund.

Britain went up 5-2 in the fourth set before Canada came back to win the eighth game. The British pair won the next game to take the match.