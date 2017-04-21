Canada versus Kazakhstan at the Fed Cup: What you need to know

Canada will host Kazakhstan in Fed Cup action on Saturday at Uniprix Stadium in Montreal.

The World Group II Playoff tie is a chance for Canada to re-establish itself on the international scene, and it’ll attempt to do so with what it hopes will be its next generation of tennis stars against a more experienced Kazakhstan group.

Here’s what you need to know:

What’s at stake?

The Fed Cup format can be a little confusing, grouping every participating nation into tiers. Canada’s performance in the past few years had it start the 2017 draw in the third tier (Group I), and this weekend presents a chance to move into World Group II.

Canada got this far by cruising through Americas Zone Group I play back in February, on the strength of the youngsters we'll see this weekend.

“Although our girls are coming in to this weekend with less experience, they are up to the challenge. The team performed well in Mexico earlier this year and showed their desire to get back in to the World Group II next year,” said Canadian captain Sylvain Bruneau. “Our players want to win. They have the drive and the desire to not only compete, but to win.”

Who's playing for Canada?

Saturday could be the first chance for many to watch 16-year-old Bianca Andreescu take to the courts. Andreescu, who hails from Milos Raonic's hometown of Thornhill, Ont., was dominant in her Fed Cup debut back in February. She never dropped a set in six matches (four singles, two doubles) and won the Fed Cup Heart Award for her play.

Andreescu will kick off the tie against 22-year-old Yulia Putintseva, currently No. 31 ranked player in the WTA. Putintseva reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2016 French Open.

Montreal's own Francoise Abanda will take on Yaroslava Shvedova, ranked 51, in the second singles match of the day.

Abanda, only 20 years old herself, is already in her third year of Fed Cup competition. She's currently ranked No. 194 in the world.

“I don’t know what it is, but I’m almost like a different player when I’m here – I hope I’ll be able to bring that energy tomorrow,” Abanda told fedcup.com. “It’s going to be tough, I’m not going to lie. She’s ranked higher than me, and on paper she’s supposed to beat me. But in sports, anything can happen.”

You can read more about Abanda's development through Tennis Canada here.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Toronto's Katherine Sebov will play Shvedova and Galina Voskoboeva in doubles on Sunday.

Dabrowski is the veteran of this Canadian group, having played in eight ties in her career. The 25-year-old also represented Canada in doubles at the Rio Olympics.

Sebov, another youngster at just 18 years of age, has impressed in her young career already. Like Andreescu, she didn't drop a set in four Fed Cup matches (three singles, one doubles) in February.

Where can I watch?

The tie will be streamed on Sportsnet Now. The first singles match gets underway at 1 p.m. ET.