Canada will host India in Davis Cup tennis playoff later this year

Canadian Vasek Pospisil (Jeff Vinnick/Getty)

TORONTO — Canada will host India in a Davis Cup tennis playoff later this year.

The venue and court surface for the Sept. 15-17 competition will be announced later.

The winner of the best-of-five tie will return to the elite World Group while the loser will be relegated to regional qualifying.

Canada will be the top-ranked team at No. 16. India is ranked 18th.

A 3-2 first-round loss to Britain earlier this year relegated Canada to the playoff round.

The two teams have never faced off in the international competition.

