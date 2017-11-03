Canada’s Andreescu falls to Bonaventure at Tevlin Challenger

Slovakia's Kristina Kucova returns to Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their Women's Singles Match on day two at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Alastair Grant/AP)

TORONTO – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 decision to Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in quarter-final play Friday at the Tevlin Challenger tennis tournament at Aviva Centre.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., was the last Canadian in the field at the $60,000 ITF Pro Circuit event.

In other matches, Jessika Ponchet of France beat Michaela Honcova of Slovakia 6-1, 6-3 and Switzerland’s Patty Schnyder beat Russia’s Elena Bovina 6-2, 6-4. American Francesca Di Lorenzo advanced when Belgium’s Tamaryn Hendler retired due to illness after dropping the first four games.

Play continues through Sunday.

