Canada’s Polansky qualifies for main draw at Australian Open

Canada’s Peter Polansky has qualified for the main singles draw at the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old from Thornhill, Ont. will play Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who enters the tournament seeded 30th.

To advance past qualifying, Polansky needed a little bit of luck. He lost in the final round of qualifying to Andrey Rublev of Russia, but qualifies for the main draw anyways because Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia had to withdraw due to injury.

Polansky has played in the Australian Open once before, in 2009. This year's tournament will mark his sixth Grand Slam appearance. He has been knocked out in the first round every time except once, when he advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open in 2010.

Polansky will be joined in the singles draw by fellow Canadians Milos Raonic on the men's side and Eugenie Bouchard on the women's.