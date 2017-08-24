Canada’s Shapovalov wins second-round qualifying match at U.S. Open

NEW YORK – Canada’s Denis Shapovalov defeated Portugal’s Gastao Elias 6-3, 7-5 in second-round play Thursday at the U.S. Open qualification tournament.

The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., will play his third-round match Friday against either Jan Satral of the Czech Republic or American Mackenzie McDonald.

The 69th-ranked Shapovalov is seeded second in the qualifying draw after his breakout performance at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. He defeated Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro en route to a semifinal appearance.

Later Thursday, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to play Slovenia’s Blaz Rola, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda was to meet Germany’s Antonia Lottner and Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., was to face Stephane Robert of France.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated after dropping a 7-6 (8), 6-4 decision to Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky.

Main draw play begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.