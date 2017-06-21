Canadian Denis Shapovalov granted Wimbledon wild-card berth

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shapovalov won the junior Wimbledon title last year. The 193rd-ranked player in the world will be one of 16 men to receive a wild-card berth to the main draw for the July event.
Earlier this season, the 18-year-old gained attention for all the wrong reasons when he was disqualified from a Davis Cup tie against Great Britain. Frustrated after losing a point, Shapovalov accidentally hit chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with a ball he struck furiously with his racket.