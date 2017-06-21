Canadian Denis Shapovalov granted Wimbledon wild-card berth

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has been given a wild-card entry in the men’s singles draw at Wimbledon and will play his first professional tournament at the All-England Club.

Shapovalov won the junior Wimbledon title last year. The 193rd-ranked player in the world will be one of 16 men to receive a wild-card berth to the main draw for the July event.

Earlier this season, the 18-year-old gained attention for all the wrong reasons when he was disqualified from a Davis Cup tie against Great Britain. Frustrated after losing a point, Shapovalov accidentally hit chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with a ball he struck furiously with his racket.