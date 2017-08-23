Cibulkova rallies to reach Connecticut Open quarters

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia rallied to beat Alize Cornet of France 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday night to reach the Connecticut Open quarterfinals.
Cibulkova will face sixth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on Thursday in the U.S. Open tuneup event at The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale. Pavlyuchenkova beat Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (3), 6-0.
Belguim’s Kirsten Flipkens set up a quarterfinal against Australia’s Daria Gavrilova, beating Romania’s Ana Bogdan 6-1, 7-6 (1). Gavrilova advanced Tuesday.
China’s Zhang Shuai beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Zhang will face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, a winner Tuesday.
In the other quarterfinal, top-seeded defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland will play eighth-seeded Shuai Peng of China. They also advanced Tuesday.