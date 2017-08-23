Cibulkova rallies to reach Connecticut Open quarters

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia rallied to beat Alize Cornet of France 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday night to reach the Connecticut Open quarterfinals.

Cibulkova will face sixth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on Thursday in the U.S. Open tuneup event at The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale. Pavlyuchenkova beat Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Belguim’s Kirsten Flipkens set up a quarterfinal against Australia’s Daria Gavrilova, beating Romania’s Ana Bogdan 6-1, 7-6 (1). Gavrilova advanced Tuesday.

China’s Zhang Shuai beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Zhang will face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, a winner Tuesday.

In the other quarterfinal, top-seeded defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland will play eighth-seeded Shuai Peng of China. They also advanced Tuesday.