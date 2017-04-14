Coric downs No. 2 seed to reach semis in Morocco

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Borna Coric of Croatia rallied past second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II on Friday.

Coric, advancing to his first ATP semifinal since this clay event last year, broke Ramos-Vinolas three times to prevail in 2 1/2 hours.

To reach the final again, the 20-year-old Coric will have to get past Jiri Vesely, who defeated No. 5 seed Paolo Lorenzi 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).