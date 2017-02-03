Croatia, Spain locked at 1-1 after opening singles at Davis Cup

Franko Skugor from Croatia serves the ball to Stan Wawrinka from Switzerland during the 3rd day of Dubai Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

OSIJEK, Croatia — Croatia and Spain are 1-1 after the opening singles in their Davis Cup first-round tie.

Croatia’s Franko Skugor beat Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), then Roberto Bautista Agut evened the score by beating Ante Pavic 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Croatia, last year’s runner-up, is without its three top players, Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, and Ivan Dodig.

Spain is without Rafael Nadal.

