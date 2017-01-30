Daria Gavrilova through to second round in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Daria Gavrilova reached the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Monday by beating Russian wild-card entry Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 7-5.

In her first match since reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, Gavrilova had problems holding serve against the 18-year-old Kalinskaya and was a break down in the second set.

The Australian will next face third-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova.