Davis Cup: American Sock to play Aussie Thompson to open QF

BRISBANE, Australia — American No. 1 Jack Sock will play Australia’s Jordan Thompson to open their Davis Cup quarterfinal on Friday, followed by Nick Kyrgios’ match against John Isner.

The match will be played on hard courts at Pat Rafter Arena, with doubles set for Saturday and reverse singles on Sunday.

The winner will play either Italy or Belgium in the semifinals in September.

Sock is 15th and Isner 23rd in the current ATP rankings, while Kyrgios is 16th and Thompson 79th. Australia’s second-ranked player, Bernard Tomic (43rd) is not playing.

Other team members are Sam Groth and John Peers for Australia and Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson for the U.S. They are scheduled to meet in doubles.

It is the 47th Davis Cup meeting between the U.S. and Australia, the two most successful countries in the history of the competition -- the U.S. has won the title 32 times, Australia 28. But the U.S hasn't won the Davis Cup since 2007, Australia since 2003.

The U.S. leads the head-to-head 26-20 and won the most recent meeting between the teams last year on grass at Kooyong in Melbourne in the first round.

The last time the two teams met in a World Group quarterfinal was in 1999, when Australia won 4-1, and it featured both current captains. It was the last Davis Cup match Jim Courier played for the U.S., while Lleyton Hewitt made his debut for Australia.

"It's not every day where you get the opportunity to make the final four in Davis Cup," Hewitt said at Thursday's draw.

