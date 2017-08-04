Davis Cup singles matches to remain best of 5 sets

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — Davis Cup singles matches will remain best-of-five sets after a proposal for them to be played as best-of-three tiebreak sets was rejected at an annual general meeting of the International Tennis Federation on Friday.
The motion received 63.54 per cent support from member nations, but reforms require a two-thirds majority in the voting.
ITF President David Haggerty says: "We respect the decision of the AGM but are disappointed that our member nations have not approved the full package of Davis Cup and Fed Cup reforms endorsed by the ITF Board."
The ITF agreed that finalists in both Davis Cup and Fed Cup will be guaranteed the choice of hosting their first-round tie the following year.