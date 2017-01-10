Defending champ Bautista-Agut withdraws from ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Defending champion Robert Bautista-Agut of Spain has withdrawn from the ASB Tennis Classic without playing a match, citing a stomach virus.

The top-seeded Bautista-Agut had a bye in the first round and was due to play 2015 champion Jiri Vesely in his second round match on Wednesday. But the 28-year-old Spaniard, ranked 13 and the winner of the recent Chennai Open, informed organizers he was unable to play.

His place in the second round will go to a lucky loser from the qualifying draw.

Third-seeded David Ferrer, a four-time champion, was due to face Robin Haase in the first match of the second round Wednesday, while second-seeded John Isner will face Malek Jaziri. Fourth-seeded Jack Sock will play fellow American Ryan Harrison