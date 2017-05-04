Defending champion Kohlschreiber eliminated in BMW Open by Zeballos

MUNICH — Defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber was eliminated from the BMW Open on Thursday, losing to Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second round.

Kohlschreiber, who had been going for an unprecedented fourth title at the clay-court tournament, failed to convert any of his three break points.

Zeballos, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals in Barcelona last week, will face either Guido Pella or fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini in the quarterfinals.