Denis Shapovalov apologizes for ‘inexcusable’ behaviour

The full unedited text of Shapovalov's apology can be found below:
"Last night at my Davis Cup match I did something very unprofessional and inexcusable. In the head of the moment after losing a game I lost the control of my emotions and hit the ball with an intention of hitting out of the court. Unfortunately and absolutely unintentionally I hit Mr. Arnaud Gabas, the chair umpire. There is no excuse for this behaviour and I take full responsibility for my action. I'm very sorry to Mr. Gabas to whom I apologised in person. Very sorry for letting my Davis Cup team mates down and for letting my country down. I apologise to all the tennis fans, to my supporters and my sponsors. I feel ashamed of my unprofessional behaviour and will accept any consequences as a result of my action. I promise that I will learn from This and that this will not happen again. I hope you guys can forgive me."