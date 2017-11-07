Denis Shapovalov drops four-set opener at Next Gen Finals

Denis Shapovalov of Canada returns the ball to Hyeon Chung of Korea during the ATP Next Gen tennis tournament finals, at the Rho fair, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Luca Bruno/AP)

MILAN — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov dropped a 1-4, 4-3 (5), 4-3 (4), 4-1 decision to South Korea’s Hyeon Chung in his opening match Tuesday at the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals.

Shapovalov, 18, is the youngest player in a field that includes eight of the best 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour.

The tournament continues through Saturday at the Fiera Milano stadium.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., reached a career-high ranking of No. 49 last month. He currently holds the No. 51 position.

More from Sportsnet
Organizers apologize for Next Gen Finals draw ceremony with models
Associated Press
Canada's Andreescu falls to Bonaventure at Tevlin Challenger
Canadian Press