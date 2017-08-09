Denis Shapovalov proving youth is no obstacle at Rogers Cup

MONTREAL—Dare to dream big, and big things can happen for you.

Just ask Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who pulled off a shocker by knocking off one of his childhood heroes in Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday afternoon.

The blond-haired, blue-eyed native of Richmond Hill, Ont., took the match 6-3, 7-6 (4) in front of a near-capacity crowd at Stade Uniprix.

He had entered the tournament as the youngest player in the draw and on Wednesday he became the youngest player to advance to the third round of a Masters 1000 event since Rafael Nadal managed the feat in Miami 13 years ago.

It was on Tuesday, after Shapovalov debuted with a gutsy 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva, that the 18-year-old said he’d have to be at his very best to have a chance against the No. 31-ranked player who once ranked as high as fourth in the world.

“I live for these moments,” he added. “I live to be in these matches. I think it’s going to be a great battle. Hopefully I can play really well.”

There’s no doubt Shapovalov delivered, breaking the 2009 U.S. Open champion early in the first set and fighting his way into a tiebreak in the second before smashing his final shot of the match to bring the crowd to its feet.

They were a boisterous bunch, having been revved up earlier in the day by two-time Rogers Cup champion Roger Federer, who played his first match in Montreal since 2011 and dismantled Canadian Peter Polansky 6-2, 6-1 in just under 53 minutes.

“Shapo-valov” [clap, clap, clap clap clap], the fans cheered throughout the match, inspiring him to achieve his best result yet at a Rogers Cup. He reached the second round at last year’s tournament in Toronto.

“Thanks so much,” Shapovalov said to the crowd after the match. “You guys are amazing. Honestly, I love you guys so much.”

Consider this his best experience of the year. He had won two Challenger events and an IT Futures event earlier in the season. A wild card berth at Wimbledon was certainly a highlight. But after dropping four of his first five matches on the ATP World Tour this season before arriving in Montreal, winning two matches on home soil—one of them against one of the sport’s most prolific players—is a dream come true.

“It’s got to be one of my best wins. Has to be,” said Shapovalov. “Like I said yesterday, [Del Potro’s] my idol. First of all, just to play against him, it’s a huge honour for me. To beat a player of this category, of this talent, it’s very inspiring to me. [It’s] a huge confidence boost.”

It’s a necessary one ahead of what’s likely to be a third-round meeting with Nadal, who takes to centre court later on Wednesday to face Croatia’s Borna Coric.

Considering the prospect of facing Nadal, who currently ranks No. 2 in the world and has a chance to recapture No. 1 by making the semifinal of this tournament, Shapovalov said he expects a really tough fight.

“Every time I look at him I think, what a ridiculous athlete and what a ridiculous player he is,” said Shapovalov. “I think it’s going to be very interesting for me to go up against him, just to see how my game style matches him.

“I’m going to try to make the most out of it.”