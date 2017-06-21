Djokovic heading to Eastbourne for Wimbledon warmup

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
EASTBOURNE, England — Novak Djokovic will play at the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne next week in preparation for Wimbledon.
Organizers say the No. 4-ranked Djokovic has accepted a wildcard into the main draw.
It will be the first time Djokovic has played a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010. He is coming off a surprise straight-set loss to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.
Gael Monfils, Feliciano Lopez and John Isner are also playing at Eastbourne in southern England.