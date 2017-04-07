Djokovic returns from injury to give Serbia early lead in Davis Cup QF

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after having won a point against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their Davis Cup quarterfinal tennis match, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, April 7, 2017. (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic returned to the court in style after an elbow injury, sweeping past Albert Ramos Vinolas for Serbia to lead Spain 1-0 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

He withdrew from the recent Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

"I’m very satisfied with my play, especially my serve," he said.

Serbia's Viktor Troicki played Pablo Carreno Busta in the second singles.

Spain was without its two highest-ranked players, Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut, making Serbia favoured to advance.

