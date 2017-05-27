Report: Eugenie Bouchard will play at French Open despite injury

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada will play in the French Open. (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Eugenie Bouchard will participate in the 2017 French Open despite a right ankle injury, according to Tom Tebbutt of Tennis Canada.

Bouchard was forced to withdraw from the Nuremberg Cup on Monday when an MRT scan showed she had torn a ligament in training the previous week.

The 23-year-old will be seeking her first Grand Slam title. Her best result in a major came in 2014 when she finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon.

First-round action gets underway at Roland Garros on Sunday.

