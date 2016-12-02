Eugenie Bouchard wins Tennis Canada female player of the year award

TORONTO — Eugenie Bouchard was named female player of the year Friday by Tennis Canada, the fourth straight season she has received the award.

The world No. 46 from Westmount, Que., reached two finals this past season and made the second round in both singles and doubles at the Rio Olympics.

Bouchard was also named female singles player of the year, Tennis Canada said in a release. Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski was named doubles player of the year and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was named most improved player.

The winners were selected by a committee of high-ranked Tennis Canada personnel and the country’s top national coaches.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was previously named male player of the year. The 2016 junior recipients will be announced Monday.