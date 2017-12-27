My favourite byline of 2017: Eric Engels

Over the holidays we’ll be re-visiting Sportsnet staff writers’ favourite pieces from 2017. Today: Eric Engels explains why a piece on Denis Shapovalov’s incredible run to the semifinal at the 2017 Rogers Cup tops his list.

This is the kind of phenomenon you pray to witness as a sports writer.

A star is born and you’re there to capture the moment. With any hope, you might even do it justice. Such was the case when Sportsnet selected me for the assignment at the 2017 Rogers Cup in Montreal.

I had some trepidation about covering tennis for the first time. I had followed the sport religiously from childhood through adolescence, even played it at a somewhat competitive level in my teens, but had fallen almost completely out of touch with it in my mid 20s—when golf became an obsession and my hockey reporting became all-consuming.

Thankfully whatever apprehension I had about this assignment evaporated the second I saw this confident Canadian kid, Denis Shapovalov, strut to the baseline at centre court, dribble the ball between his legs and knock the stripes off it. I knew right then and there we were in for something special.

So did the people who turned out in record numbers that week to watch the 18-year-old conjure something magical. He did not disappoint, not even for a second.

As a result, I could’ve chosen any byline I dedicated to him in the dying hours of those warm August nights as my favourite of the year. It just so happens the last one I penned on him—a 779-word piece, filed some 30 minutes after he lost to German upstart sensation Alexander Zverev—was the one that really stuck with me.

I didn’t expect it to be that way.

I was hoping for something truly unbelievable after Shapovalov had started the tournament in the most dramatic way possible, saving four match points before prevailing over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in three sets. After that, he upped the ante by crushing a childhood hero of his in Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro in his next match. Then, he stopped the great Rafael Nadal from regaining the world’s No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2013, capturing the attention of the nation and seemingly stopping the sports world from turning on its axis. He went even further in surviving the trap game against a pace-breaking, counter-punching Adrian Mannarino to advance to the semifinals.

Beating Zverev next and rolling through the sport’s biggest legend, Roger Federer, in the final to become the youngest player in history to win a Masters 1000 event, would’ve qualified as spectacular.

But, as is often the case in sport (and in life), reality got in the way.

What it didn’t get in the way of was an opportunity to put Shapovalov’s meteoric rise in perspective. The kid who had played five previous matches on the ATP World Tour suddenly jumped 76 spots up the rankings in a matter of days and did it in dazzling fashion. His loss on Saturday, Aug. 12, did nothing to dull the lustre, and my byline came together as easily as it ever has.

Excerpt: Denis Shapovalov’s inspiring Rogers Cup run won’t soon be forgotten

“It was an unbelievable week for me,” Shapovalov said.

It was also an unbelievable week for Canadian tennis fans, who rallied behind the blond-haired, blue-eyed wonder as he showed off his free-swinging style against two fierce challengers, two Grand Slam champions and one up-and-coming star in the 20-year-old Zverev — who now has a chance at winning his fifth title of the 2017 season.

This run didn’t end as Shapovalov hoped it would, but he can go to sleep knowing hundreds — if not thousands of Canadian kids — will take to their local courts in the coming days, flip their hats backwards, bounce the ball back and forth between their legs before service points, and do everything they can to emulate what they saw this week.

He inspired. He knows he did.

“It’s crazy how it is,” said Shapovalov. “I mean, I go from being not known to, you know, being so known in the tennis world, in Canada in general.”

This was the kid’s arrival on the world stage, right here on home soil, playing on a stadium court for all of his matches and doing it in front of more than 11,000 fans who cheered him on like he was their own child.

What those people — and everyone who tuned in nationwide — learned about the young phenom is that he has the shots, he has the heart, and he has the potential to reach as high as any Canadian tennis player ever has before him.

