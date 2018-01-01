Flipkens beats Vekic at ASB Classic in Auckland

Kristen Flipkens (Frank Franklin II/AP)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Donna Vekic became the first seeded player ousted at the ASB Tennis Classic when she lost 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 to Belgium’s Kristen Flipkens on Monday in a rain-interrupted first-round match.

After losing a first set which was punctuated by rain delays and a five-minute break when Flipkens sought treatment for an injured shoulder, the eighth-seeded Vekic seemed to hold the upper hand, sweeping the second set in 34 minutes.

But the 21-year-old Croatian player lost momentum with a series of unforced errors which led to an early service break in the third set. She rallied to level at 4-4, then lost serve and squandered two break points before Flipkens served out the match.

Flipkens improved her record to 5-0 against Vekic and said she would seek physio treatment before the second round.

Earlier, Petra Martic beat Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (2), 6-3 and Su-Wei Hsieh beat Nao Hibino 6-0, 6-3.

Second-seeded Julia Goerges was due to play Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig later Monday.

