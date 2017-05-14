Fognini wins to set up meeting with Murray in Rome

ROME — Fabio Fognini breezed past countryman Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-3 Sunday in the first round of the Italian Open to set up a meeting with top-ranked and defending champion Andy Murray.

Fognini required just 70 minutes to dismiss Berrettini, a fellow Italian and a wild card who was making his ATP tour debut.

Also, John Isner defeated 14th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Isner served twice to stay in the match in the second set. The 23rd-ranked American will next play Florian Mayer or qualifier Thiago Monteiro.

Also, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Donald Young of the United States 6-3, 6-3 and Jiri Vezely of the Czech Republic eliminated Daniel Evans of Britain 6-3, 6-1.

Murray and the other top seven seeded players have first-round byes.

Women's play begins Monday.