Fourth-seeded Kyrgios beaten by qualifier Kicker in Lyon

LYON, France — Fourth-seeded Nick Kyrgios was upset by qualifier Nicolas Kicker in the second round at the Lyon Open on Tuesday, hampering the Australian’s French Open preparations.

Kyrgios, who had a bye into the second round, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to the Argentine, who is ranked 94th.

Earlier, sixth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro beat lucky loser Quentin Halys of France in the first round. The Argentine broke Halys’ serve four times to advance 7-5, 6-4.

Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warmup for the French Open, which starts on Sunday in Paris.