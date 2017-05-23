Fourth-seeded Kyrgios beaten by qualifier Kicker in Lyon

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Italian Open. (Koji Sasahara/AP)

LYON, France — Fourth-seeded Nick Kyrgios was upset by qualifier Nicolas Kicker in the second round at the Lyon Open on Tuesday, hampering the Australian’s French Open preparations.

Kyrgios, who had a bye into the second round, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to the Argentine, who is ranked 94th.

Earlier, sixth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro beat lucky loser Quentin Halys of France in the first round. The Argentine broke Halys’ serve four times to advance 7-5, 6-4.

Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warmup for the French Open, which starts on Sunday in Paris.

More from Sportsnet
Genie Bouchard out of Nuremberg Cup, doubtful for French Open
Associated Press
Maria Sharapova awarded wild card into Rogers Cup main draw
Canadian Press