France beats Japan to reach Davis Cup quarterfinals
Nicolas Mahut of France, left, celebrate with teammate Pierre Hugues Herbert, right and other players after defeating Japan during their Davis Cup world Group first round doubles tennis match in Tokyo, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (Koji Sasahara/AP)
TOKYO — Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut clinched France’s Davis Cup World Group first-round match against Japan on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 doubles win over Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama.
France, securing the tie 3-0 ahead of the reverse singles on Sunday, will play either Britain or Canada in the quarterfinals.
Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon gave France a 2-0 lead with singles victories on Friday.
Japan’s top-ranked player Kei Nishikori has opted out of the tournament due to a busy schedule.
France holds a 4-0 advantage over Japan in Davis Cup head-to-heads.
Gasquet faces Yoshihito Nishioka and Simon plays Taro Daniel in the reverse singles on Sunday.