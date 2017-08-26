Gavrilova upsets Cibulkova in New Haven to win first WTA title

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Australian Daria Gavrilova won her first WTA tournament title Saturday, upsetting second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Connecticut Open.

The demonstrative 23-year-old, who was born in Russia, finished her comeback from a set down by breaking the 11th-ranked Slovak in the final game, hitting a forehand winner, throwing her racket and jumping into the air in jubilation.

Gavrilova, ranked 26th in the world, yelled "Come on" after every big point, including the turning point in the match, when she broke Cibulkova to go up 3-2 in the second set. That game included a 30-shot rally and five deuces.

The match was extremely close with Gavrilova winning 105 points and Cibulkova taking 102.

Gavrilova will face American Allie Kiick on Monday in the opening round of the U.S. Open. Cibulkova will play fellow Slovak Jana Cepelova.