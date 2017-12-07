Genie Bouchard and Super Bowl date hang out again

Genie Bouchard, left, poses for photographs with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

An innocent little tweet has budded into what appears to be a pretty close friendship.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard and John Goehrke hung out again on Monday and 82nd ranked WTA player let the world know about it.

If you don’t remember, this all started courtesy of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ incredible comeback victory in last season’s Super Bowl.

The two got together for an NBA game in Brooklyn for their first date, confirming that Bouchard is a woman of her word.

More from Sportsnet
Report: Coach Thomas Hogstedt splits with Canada's Genie Bouchard
Steven Loung
SN Hotstove: Bouchard's career 'a cautionary tale' for Shapovalov
Sportsnet Staff