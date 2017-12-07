Genie Bouchard and Super Bowl date hang out again

An innocent little tweet has budded into what appears to be a pretty close friendship.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard and John Goehrke hung out again on Monday and 82nd ranked WTA player let the world know about it.

If you don’t remember, this all started courtesy of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ incredible comeback victory in last season’s Super Bowl.

if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

The two got together for an NBA game in Brooklyn for their first date, confirming that Bouchard is a woman of her word.